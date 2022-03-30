Football

Who have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022?

While Qatar qualifies on virtue of being the host, here are the teams from each confederation who have qualified for the World Cup.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 March, 2022 02:10 IST

The number one ranked side in the world, Belgium, is among the teams, who have qualified for the 2022 World Cup.   -  REUTERS

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 March, 2022 02:10 IST

The final round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers are underway with teams across continents battling out to seal their berths for the showpiece event in Qatar later this year.

With the FIFA World Cup draw is scheduled for April 1, 24 of the 32 participating countries have been decided.

While Qatar qualifies on virtue of being the host, here are the teams from each confederation who have qualified for the World Cup.

RELATED | FIFA World Cup 2022: Full schedule, fixtures and timings in IST

UEFA

BelgiumGermany
FranceSwitzerland
EnglandCroatia
SpainSerbia
DenmarkPortugal
NetherlandsPoland

CONMEBOL

Brazil

Argentina

Uruguay

Ecuador

AFC

Iran

Japan

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Ronaldo, Lewandowski through to finals; Salah, Ibrahimovic miss out

CAF

Ghana

Senegal

Morocco

Tunisia

CONCACAF

Canada

OCEANIA

TBD

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App