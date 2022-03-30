Who have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The final round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers are underway with teams across continents battling out to seal their berths for the showpiece event in Qatar later this year.

With the FIFA World Cup draw is scheduled for April 1, 24 of the 32 participating countries have been decided.

While Qatar qualifies on virtue of being the host, here are the teams from each confederation who have qualified for the World Cup.

UEFA

Belgium Germany France Switzerland England Croatia Spain Serbia Denmark Portugal Netherlands Poland

CONMEBOL

Brazil

Argentina

Uruguay

Ecuador

AFC

Iran

Japan

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

CAF

Ghana

Senegal

Morocco

Tunisia

CONCACAF

Canada

OCEANIA

TBD