Football Football Who have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022? While Qatar qualifies on virtue of being the host, here are the teams from each confederation who have qualified for the World Cup. Team Sportstar 30 March, 2022 02:10 IST The number one ranked side in the world, Belgium, is among the teams, who have qualified for the 2022 World Cup. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 30 March, 2022 02:10 IST The final round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers are underway with teams across continents battling out to seal their berths for the showpiece event in Qatar later this year.With the FIFA World Cup draw is scheduled for April 1, 24 of the 32 participating countries have been decided.While Qatar qualifies on virtue of being the host, here are the teams from each confederation who have qualified for the World Cup.RELATED | FIFA World Cup 2022: Full schedule, fixtures and timings in ISTUEFABelgiumGermanyFranceSwitzerlandEnglandCroatiaSpainSerbiaDenmarkPortugalNetherlandsPolandCONMEBOLBrazilArgentinaUruguayEcuadorAFCIranJapanSouth KoreaSaudi ArabiaALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Ronaldo, Lewandowski through to finals; Salah, Ibrahimovic miss out CAFGhanaSenegalMoroccoTunisiaCONCACAFCanadaOCEANIATBD Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :