MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026: Which stadium will host the opening match?

The iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico will host the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Published : Feb 05, 2024 01:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
 The Azteca Stadium will be one of the three venues in Mexico for the 2026 World Cup.
 The Azteca Stadium will be one of the three venues in Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

 The Azteca Stadium will be one of the three venues in Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

FIFA announced the 48-team tournament schedule for the 2026 World Cup, along with the host city for the opening match and the final of the tournament that will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico on Monday.

The iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico will host the World Cup 2026 opener and the opening ceremony before that.

FOLLOW: FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule live updates: Announcement details, venues, match dates, timing, live streaming info

The Azteca Stadium is located in Mexico City and is the home stadium of Club America and the Mexican national team. Sitting at an altitude of 2,200 m (7,200 feet) above sea level and with a capacity of 87,523, it is the largest stadium in Latin America and the eighth-largest association football stadium in the world.

The iconic stadium has already hosted two World Cup finals in 1970 (where Brazil defeated Italy 4–1) and 1986 (where Argentina beat West Germany 3-2).

This will make the Azteca the first stadium in history to host matches in three different World Cups.

The legendary stadium has also had the unique privilege of being the only stadium to see Brazilian legend Pele and Argentina great Diego Maradona lift the World Cup title.

It was at this stadium where Maradona scored both the “Hand of God goal“ and the “Goal of the Century“ against England in a quarterfinal match of the 1986 World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will start on June 11 and conclude on July 19.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2026

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE score, RMA 0-0 ATM, La Liga: Bellingham cannot convert early chance
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026: Which stadium will host the opening match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule LIVE: Mexico to play opening match at Azteca, announcement ceremony details
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule unveiling: When, where to watch, stadiums, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Arsenal beats lacklustre Liverpool to close gap
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026: Which stadium will host the opening match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule LIVE: Mexico to play opening match at Azteca, announcement ceremony details
    Team Sportstar
  3. Egypt sacks coach Vitoria after AFCON disappointment
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Kvaratskhelia’s late strike gives Napoli win over Verona
    Reuters
  5. PSG tightlipped over Mbappe switch to Real Madrid
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE score, RMA 0-0 ATM, La Liga: Bellingham cannot convert early chance
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026: Which stadium will host the opening match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule LIVE: Mexico to play opening match at Azteca, announcement ceremony details
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule unveiling: When, where to watch, stadiums, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Arsenal beats lacklustre Liverpool to close gap
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment