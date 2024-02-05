February 05, 2024 01:00

What’s new in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Started as a 13-team tournament in 1930, the World Cup has expanded to 32 teams eventually. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature 48 teams and 104 matches, the biggest pool of teams, and thus, the most number of matches.

Though the venue of the final has not been announced, AFP reported that the AT&T Arena in Dallas will host the summit clash.