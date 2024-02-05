MagazineBuy Print

FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule LIVE: Mexico to play opener on June 11, USA to start soccer WC at Los Angeles

Follow the live updates of the unveiling of the FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule, wherein the venues, the match-dates and the stadiums for the opening and closing ceremony would be announced.

Updated : Feb 05, 2024 02:21 IST

Team Sportstar
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 01: A replica World Cup Trophy is seen prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 1, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 01: A replica World Cup Trophy is seen prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 1, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: MATTHIAS HANGST
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 01: A replica World Cup Trophy is seen prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 1, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: MATTHIAS HANGST

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog for the unveiling of the FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule, a tournament that will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico two years later. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee taking you through the ceremony with real-time updates.

  • February 05, 2024 02:21
    Which stadium will host the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

    The New York/ New Jersey Stadium will host the FIFA World Cup final.

  • February 05, 2024 02:20
    How many world cup matches is Canada hosting?

    13 FIFA World Cup 2026 games will be in Canada.

    VANCOUVER: 7 games -- 2 group stage (June 18, June 24), 1 Round of 32 1 Round of 16

    TORONTO: 6 games, 1 Round of 32

  • February 05, 2024 02:15
    Where will the bronze medal match be played?

    Miami will host the Bronze medal match. The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will host the third-place match in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

  • February 05, 2024 02:11
    Which city will host the most number of matches?

    One city will host nine of the World Cup matches and it is Dallas. Dallas will host the most number of games in the tournament.

  • February 05, 2024 02:07
    FIFA World Cup schedule so far

    GFhRujnXcAE81rv.jpg

  • February 05, 2024 02:00
    When and where will USA start the World Cup?

    The USA will be playing its first match at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The United States will start its match on June 12, 2026.

  • February 05, 2024 01:49
    Toronto to host Canada’s opener!

    Toronto will host the first game for Canada in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Canada will open its World Cup campaign on June 12 at the BMO Field.

  • February 05, 2024 01:40
    Opening fixture!

    The Azteca Stadium will host the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 11, 2024, with Mexico playing the game at home.

    FIFA World Cup 2026: Which stadium will host the opening match?

    The iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico will host the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, on June 11, 2024.

  • February 05, 2024 01:37
    Follow the FIFA World Cup show live here
  • February 05, 2024 01:32
    The ceremony begins!

    The ceremony for the schedule of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is on, with eyes of all football fans around the world stuck to when and where will the countries play for the coveted crown.

  • February 05, 2024 01:19
    Which stadiums have been selected for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

    The following stadiums have been selected for hosting the FIFA World Cup across the USA, Canada and Mexico: 

    United States

    Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), Gillette Stadium (Massachusetts), At&T Arena (Dallas), NRG Stadium (Houston), Arrowhead Stadium (Missouri), Los Angeles Stadium (Los Angeles), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), MetLife Stadium (New Jersey), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), Lumen Field (Seattle), Levi’s Stadium (San Jose)

    Mexico

    Akron Stadium (Guadalajara), Estadio Azteca (Mexico City), Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe) 

    Canada

    BC Place (Vancouver), BMO Field (Toronto)

  • February 05, 2024 01:00
    What’s new in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

    Started as a 13-team tournament in 1930, the World Cup has expanded to 32 teams eventually. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature 48 teams and 104 matches, the biggest pool of teams, and thus, the most number of matches. 

    Though the venue of the final has not been announced, AFP reported that the AT&T Arena in Dallas will host the summit clash.

  • February 05, 2024 00:19
    Preview

    The next edition of the FIFA World Cup, the biggest tournament in international football, will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

    The 2026 World Cup, deemed as the ‘biggest and most inclusive’ edition of the tournament by FIFA, will have the most number of teams in any World Cup and thus, will have the maximum number of matches as well.

    Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is the defending champion in the FIFA World Cup and is expected to start as one of the clear favourites in the next edition of the tournament.

