Camp Nou, both Madrid stadiums want to be in 2030 World Cup

A total of 15 stadiums have offered to be among the 11 Spanish venues expected to host games if the Iberian bid is successful for 2030 FIFA World Cup.

MADRID 14 July, 2022 19:41 IST
FILE PHOTO: Barcelona’s Camp Nou (in pic), Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano and Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu are among venues seeking to host matches if the 2030 World Cup takes place in Spain and Portugal.

FILE PHOTO: Barcelona’s Camp Nou (in pic), Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano and Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu are among venues seeking to host matches if the 2030 World Cup takes place in Spain and Portugal. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The stadiums of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid are among venues seeking to host matches if the 2030 World Cup takes place in Spain and Portugal, the Spanish football federation said on Thursday.

A total of 15 stadiums have offered to be among the 11 Spanish venues expected to host games if the Iberian bid is successful. Portugal would host matches in three venues.

Barcelona's Camp Nou, Atlético's Wanda Metropolitano and Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu highlight the initial list, which also includes the venues of Athletic Bilbao, Valencia, Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad. Both the Camp Nou and the Santiago Bernabéu are expected to be fully renovated by the 2030 World Cup.

“This is the most important project that Spain will undertake in the next few years,” Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales said after a meeting to present the venues list and discuss the nations' bid.

Stadiums list for Spain
Balaidos — Vigo, Riazor — A Coruña, El Molinón — Gijón, San Mamés — Bilbao, Anoeta — San Sebastián, La Romareda — Zaragoza, Camp Nou — Barcelona, RCDE Stadium — Cornellá-El Prat (Barcelona), Santiago Bernabéu — Madrid, Metropolitano — Madrid, Nuevo Mestalla — Valencia, Nueva Condomina — Murcia, La Cartuja — Sevilla, La Rosaleda — Málaga, Gran Canaria — Las Palmas (Canary Islands)

The evaluation of the Spanish host cities will take place through November, with no set date for an announcement of the 11 venues that will be picked for the final bid presentation.

FIFA has yet to officially to release the official bid requirements for the 2030 World Cup, but Spain and Portugal are planning for a tournament with 48 nations, similar to the one in 2026 in the United States, Canada and México.

FIFA is expected to select the 2030 World Cup host nations in 2024.

