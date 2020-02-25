1000 days until Qatar's first FIFA World Cup

In exactly 1,000 days, the world will gather again for the biggest football show for the first time in Qatar. The compact nature of the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world will ensure that fans of all 32 teams are always within reach of the eight stadiums and the FIFA Fan Fest.

While the eagerly awaited tournament might still feel a long way off for fans, 136 out of 900 qualifying matches have already been played, and the tournament infrastructure can be seen rapidly evolving in and around Doha. Two stadiums are fully operational: Khalifa International and Al Janoub. Three more venues – Education City, Al Rayyan and Al Bayt – will be inaugurated this year, with the remaining three set to be launched well in advance of the tournament.

“With 1,000 days to go, Qatar stands where no other host did before. Qatar wants to amaze the world and is on track to achieve it,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino. “The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be a breakthrough from a social and cultural perspective. It will open the doors of this football-mad region, offering a new perspective to locals and foreigners, bringing people together and serving as a tool for common understanding.”

H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of Qatar’s supreme committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), added: “We are determined to ensure that the first World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world will set a benchmark in the history of hosting major sporting events.”