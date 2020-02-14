Football Football Qatar to host Portugal, Belgium, Croatia and Switzerland in friendly tournament Belgium, Portugal, Croatia and Switzerland will play a three-day friendly tournament during the international break in March. Team Sportstar 14 February, 2020 21:23 IST Hazard and Ronaldo will likely face-off against each other for the first time. - GETTY IMAGES/REUTERS Team Sportstar 14 February, 2020 21:23 IST Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Belgium's Eden Hazard will likely face-off against each other for the first time in Qatar as it plays host for the four-nation Qatar Airways International tournament. READ | Jose Mourinho defends Dele Alli over coronavirus video Belgium, Portugal, Croatia and Switzerland are the four teams which will play a three-day friendly tournament during the international break in March.The only time Ronaldo and Hazard shared the same pitch was way back in 2013 in the pre-season tournament, Intercontinental Champions Cup. While the tournament will give the fans in the middle east an opportunity to watch top level football on their home soil, it will also give Qatar a chance to show what's in store when it hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos