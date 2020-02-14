Qatar to host Portugal, Belgium, Croatia and Switzerland in friendly tournament

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Belgium's Eden Hazard will likely face-off against each other for the first time in Qatar as it plays host for the four-nation Qatar Airways International tournament.

Belgium, Portugal, Croatia and Switzerland are the four teams which will play a three-day friendly tournament during the international break in March.

The only time Ronaldo and Hazard shared the same pitch was way back in 2013 in the pre-season tournament, Intercontinental Champions Cup.

While the tournament will give the fans in the middle east an opportunity to watch top level football on their home soil, it will also give Qatar a chance to show what's in store when it hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup.