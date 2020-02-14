Videos Videos Man Utd and Chelsea in pursuit of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele Lyon's willingness to sell players who want to leave the club will encourage Manchester United and Chelsea in pursuing striker Moussa Dembele. Team Sportstar 14 February, 2020 16:29 IST Moussa Dembele has scored 15 goals for Lyon in the 2019-20 season. - AFP Team Sportstar 14 February, 2020 16:29 IST Manchester United and Chelsea have been encouraged in their pursuit of Moussa Dembele as Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas admitted the club will 'sell the players who want to leave.' According to Daily Star, the Ligue 1 club is willing to sell the player for a reported sum of £60million. Dembele has long been a target for Chelsea, while United remain desperate for a striker despite the loan capture of Odion Ighalo last month. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.