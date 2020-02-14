Man Utd and Chelsea in pursuit of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele

Manchester United and Chelsea have been encouraged in their pursuit of Moussa Dembele as Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas admitted the club will 'sell the players who want to leave.'

According to Daily Star, the Ligue 1 club is willing to sell the player for a reported sum of £60million. Dembele has long been a target for Chelsea, while United remain desperate for a striker despite the loan capture of Odion Ighalo last month.