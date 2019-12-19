Beckham: Qatar has created something unique for 2022 World Cup

Former England international David Beckham said that it is important for the FIFA World Cup to be hosted in countries across the world as it can inspire an generation of young fans to take up football.

Beckham, who on Thursday visited the Education City Stadium, one of the venues for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, said: "I think that's the greatest thing about the World Cup – it inspires future generations,"Beckham said.

"There will be a lot of children in Qatar seeing their own national team playing games and saying 'maybe that can be me one day'."

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player felt that any player would dream to play at the stadium such as the one in Ar-Rayyan.

"I think as a player and a fan you want to visit a World Cup competition with great facilities, safe facilities, great hotels and great culture – and that's what Qatar is all about," Beckham said.

Beckham, who won 115 caps for England, said the Qatar World Cup, which will be played from November, 21 to December 18, 2022, will be a unique experience for fans and the players.

"That's what the World Cup is all about – giving countries the chance to host the biggest competition in the game. It changes economies, changes people's lives, changes fan experiences and gives people an opportunity to experience football in places you wouldn't expect to visit. It's given Qatar an opportunity to do something that's so special and, as you see, something unique is really being created here," the 44-year old said.

"I've been here quite a few times and I've seen the change and development," added Beckham, who attended the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal match between Liverpool and Monterrey in Doha.

The Education City Stadium will be unveiled in early 2020.