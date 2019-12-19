Sweden hands India 4-0 thrashing to win U-17 tri-nation tournament final

Sweden Under-17 combined with ease and despite missing a penalty-kick, were good enough to win the final of the Tri-nation Tournament 4-0 on the strength of first-half goals against India Under-17 in Mumbai on Thursday.



The visitor in yellow lifted the trophy at the floodlit Mumbai Football Arena, unbeaten through the tournament. India and Thailand, the other two teams in the series, finished second and third consecutively.

Three goals down in the first half, India chased the ball all over the turf when not effecting first-time clearances to foil the Swedes. The visitor dominated from kick-off and scored the first two goals off set pieces. Two corner-kicks led to goals in the fourth and 15th minute - the Swedes faster and more decisive in a crowded goalmouth to direct the ball in. Manju under the bar was beaten by a shot from far when the third goal happened. Monica Jusubah slammed home the fourth.



Rusul Roja Kafaji tapped home the first, a carpet drive across to the other angle off the first corner kick of the tie. Elma Nelhage headed in the second, connecting cleanly to the ball floated into the net from the left. Evelina Duljan chased a long pass on the right side, taking advantage of a defence that began to move up. The striker controlled the ball and finished off the move with a rasping shot from right to the left corner.



Matilda Vinberg blasted a penalty kick high over the crossbar, awarded in Sweden’s favour after Rusul lost her balance after a mistimed tackle from the side by a rival defender.



Thomas Dennerby's wingers did not get space to take off on thrilling runs, like in the earlier round-robin games. The girls in blue were better in the second half but goalkeeper Elin Svahm was not hassled too much, dealing with the odd rare attempt at goal. Both teams were applauded by fans after the final whistle.

Sweden also swept the individual awards announced during the medal ceremony.Elin Svahn was adjudged best keeper, Monica Jusu Bah was felicitated as the highest scorer in the tournament and Evelina Duljan, one of the goalscorers of the evening, was adjudged most valuable player of the tournament. Indian skipper Hemam Shilky Devi was declared the most promising player of the tournament for her performances in the Indian backline.

