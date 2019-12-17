U-17 Women's Tournament: Late goal helps India beat Thailand, to meet Sweden in final

A costly slip by Thailand Under-17 goalkeeper Pawarisa Homyampen handed a 1-0 victory to India Under-17 in the concluding round-robin tie at the three-nation U-17 Women’s Football Tournament in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Pawarisa’s error under the floodlights, first judged an own goal, resulted in her side exiting the tournament, hereby confirming India’s place in the final against Sweden Under-17 on December 19.



The 90th minute match-winner was then officially credited to substitute Kritina Devi whose attempt to propel the ball goalwards went in off the custodian’s hands. The goal, which eventually proved to be the difference between the two sides, came out of the blue, leaving the Thai girls crumbling on the turf in grief as the host celebrated an unexpected win.

Dennerby's pace trio

India displayed attacking intent right through a must-win game while the defence stretched the form for the second match in a row. The midfield slogged hard, but were not allowed to make an impact by the superior Thailand midielders. Finishing continues to be a problem area for coach Thomas Dennerby to work in.



India stretched Thailand with runs down the left flank. Sumati Kumari's pace with the ball was thrilling to watch and she, along with Sunita and Lynda Kom, formed a formidable and aggressive force up front. Sumati broke through in the second minute, pulled the ball back from near the flag into the goalmouth. Sunita Munda took a crack, then Lynda headed over.



Lynda got a clear shot at goal early in the second half - a short pass from from the left side of the box found her moving forward with the ball with only the goalkeeper to beat. She hastily fired a shot, with the ball striking an onrushing Pawarisa's leg and bouncing back into play.



Missed chances in an high-octane game



A few minutes into the second half, Indian keeper Manju saved India the blushes of what could have been an opener for Thailand with a bold rush out of her line to close down Janista and block a potential shot at goal. Thailand was denied a goal again in the 63rd minute, by the post this time, when Janista pounced on the ball, after Manju did not collect a free-kick cleanly.



India wrung in changes towards the close, with Dennerby bringing in strikers to salvage a goal and consequently three points for the side to take it through to the final. Sai Sankhe, Daisy and Kritina Devi were among the fresh legs on the turf, with the latter managing, with some unintended assistance from the Thai keeper, to net one in stoppage time, sealing the game in the process.