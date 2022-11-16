LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 warmup, UAE vs Argentina : Messi starts alongside Di Maria, UAE 0-0 ARG, updates

8’

Chance! Argentina attacks on the counter after a corner kick for UAE and Messi is away with the ball in the left flank. The raucous crowd cheers loudly as he crosses for Alvarez, who fails to get to the box on time and Argentina fails to exploit the attack.

Foul! Argentina is pressing high up the itch and Mac Allister fouls Ramadan from behind in the UAE half as the hosts geta free-kick, to get back possession and try and start again

Acuna manages to sneak in along the left flank, beats his marker and crosses for Rodrigo, who tries a shot from distance. However, no real threat from that as the ball rolls off target.

Argentina is looking for spaces along the flanks as Acuna and Lisandro make runs in the empty spaces in the final third, but three white shirts stay put to deny an attacking chance for Scaloni’s men.

Kick-Off! We are underway in Abu Dhabi The FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and UAE is underway in Abu Dhabi. Argentina, in blue, starts from the left to right, while UAE, in what, starts from the other side.

National Anthems done and dusted. Match time now! As the National Anthems finish for Argentina first and then UAE, the players pose for team photos amid a stadium filled with shirts of white and blue. We are ready for what promises to be the last dance before the World Cup for Messi and company.

Minutes to kick-off! The players are out in the field and flags of Argentina are clearly visible with fans of Messi and the Albiceleste filling in seats in the friendly fixture. UAE, having lost four of its last five game, will look to stun the world as it looks to cause a major upset before the World Cup.

A counter-attacking formation for Argentina The Albiceleste starts with a 4-3-3 formation , while United Arab Emirates starts with a 4-2-3-1 formation .The front three for Argentina has Di Maria, Alvarez and Lionel Messi as it looks to make its intentions clear before the World Cup.

8:35 pm: Starting Lineups out! UAE: Khalid Eisa, Khaled Aldhanhani, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Abdalla Ramadan, Abdulla Hamad, Ali Salmeen, Ali Ahmed Mabkhout, Ali Saleh, Caio, Harib Suhail Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Juan Foyth, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Otamendi, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Daniel Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Ángel Di Maria, Julián Álvarez, Lionel Messi

With the FIFA World Cup set to begin on November 20, 2022, the last round of international friendlies will see the participating teams get necessary practice before Qatar 2022.

Lionel Messi, arriving in Qatar after a 5-0 win with Paris Saint-Germain is expected to be in action as Argentina plays the United Arab Emirates at the Al-Jazira Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

European powerhouse Germany will be in action against Oman while the runner-up of the last edition of the World Cup, Croatia, will play Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

Which teams will be in action on November 16, 2022?

Eight of the 32 nations in the FIFA World Cup will be in action in friendlies tomorrow, with two World Cup winners – Germany and Argentina – among them.

Here is the list for the friendly matches:

⦿ Iran vs Tunisia

Iran vs Tunisia ⦿ Saudi Arabia vs Croatia

Saudi Arabia vs Croatia ⦿ United Arab Emirates vs Argentina

United Arab Emirates vs Argentina ⦿ Poland vs Chile

Poland vs Chile ⦿ Oman vs Germany

Oman vs Germany ⦿ Mexico vs Sweden