WATCH: From the streets of Argentina to winning the World Cup with Messi, the journey of Julian Alvarez

From dreaming to play alongside Lionel Messi, to winning the FIFA World Cup with the man himself, Julian Alvarez has come a long way in the footballing world.

Alvarez, after being initially down the pecking order in Argentina’s first two group stage games, turned into one of the pivotal figures in La Albiceleste’s setup.

The 23-year-old star netted four goals in seven matches, in this edition of the quadrennial showpiece.

Alvarez, who joined Manchester City earlier this year, has three league goals in 12 appearances for the defending Premier League champion.

Here is a video that encapsulates his journey from playing on the streets of Argentina, to winning the World Cup: