French minister calls Argentina ‘inelegant winners’ on World Cup title celebrations

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera singled out goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who was seen in the victory parade in Buenos Aires holding a baby doll with its face covered with a photo of French star Mbappe.

AFP
PARIS 23 December, 2022 16:56 IST
Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates on board a bus with a sign reading "World Champions" with supporters after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament as they tour through Buenos Aires' downtown on December 20, 2022.

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates on board a bus with a sign reading “World Champions” with supporters after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament as they tour through Buenos Aires’ downtown on December 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera on Friday accused Argentine players of being “inelegant winners” and “vulgar” for mocking her country’s star Kylian Mbappe after winning the World Cup final.

“As much as our French team knew how to lose with panache, so the manner in which this Argentine team acted after this victory was not worthy of the match we saw”, the minister told French radio station RTL.

Oudea-Castera singled out goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who was seen in the victory parade in Buenos Aires holding a baby doll with its face covered with a photo of French star Mbappe.

Martinez faces probe, France FA files complaint over Mbappe taunts after World up win

Immediately after the match had been heard in the Argentina changing room demanding: “A minute of silence... for Mbappe.”

Mbappe scored a hat-trick as France twice fought back to take the game to a shootout and then beat Martinez with the opening kick.

“I find it pitiful,” said Oudea-Castera.

“It’s just vulgar, inappropriate, really not up to the occasion,” she said

“This Emiliano Martinez is not distinguishing himself. It is rather pathetic”.

The minister said she was pleased that the president of the French Football Federation (FFF) Noel Le Graet had written to his Argentine counterpart to complain of “abnormal excesses”in the celebrations.

The FFF has also said it intends to file complaints against French fans who posted racist comments on social media after Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed in the shootout and Kolo Muani squandered a chance late in extra time.

