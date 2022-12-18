News

Why are no English referees selected for Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 final?

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2022 14:04 IST
FILE PHOTO: English referee Anthony Taylor adjusts his earpiece during Croatia vs Belgium Group F match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, on December 1, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: English referee Anthony Taylor adjusts his earpiece during Croatia vs Belgium Group F match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, on December 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France on Sunday will see no English official involved in the match, neither on the field nor off it.

According to reports, FIFA feared the presence of English referees could lead to biases against Argentina in the final due to the frozen relationship between Argentina and England, who fought the Falklands war in 1982.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is the referee for Argentina vs France final today?

In April, the Falklands war marked its 40th anniversary.

English referee Anthony Taylor was held back in Qatar by FIFA ahead of Sunday’s final, while his compatriot Michael Oliver was sent back home. But the world football’s governing body decided against engaging Taylor in the match.

Taylor officiated Belgium’s goalless draw against Croatia and Ghana’s 3-2 win against South Korea in the group stage.

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will be in charge of the proceedings tonight.

The last English referee to officiate the World Cup final was Howard Webb when he oversaw Spain’s maiden World Cup win against the Netherlands in 2010.

Also Read | From Messi upset with referee to Ronaldo goal disallowed, top controversies in Qatar

In the Argentian vs France final, Marciniak will be assisted by his Polish compatriots Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz, while Ismail Elfath of the USA will be the fourth official. The VAR official for this match Tomasz Kwiatkowski is also a Polish national.

