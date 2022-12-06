News

Thiago Silva: Brazil hit balance between attack and defence against Korea

Ayon Sengupta
06 December, 2022 18:12 IST
The players from Latina America were quicker, relaying on the years of playing together.

Brazil was at its imperious best, swatting away Korea Republic in a whirlwind first 45 minutes. The players from Latina America were quicker, relaying on the years of playing together to secure a 4-0 lead while playing a game which nobody else could have played. 

“We were better, very aggressive and solid in the first half, we knew that the main work would be today, the team rested in the last game, which many said was the right choice, I am loyal to the side in any case, I think it was right that’s why we played the game we played today,” veteran defender Thiago Silva said in the mixed zone after the game.  

While the attackers went on a rampage, the Brazilian defence, too, held its shape in the first half, but were left a little stretched as Korea came out stronger after the restart. “I believe it’s the balance between defence and attack. I’ve heard a lot of people talk in terms of a very rigid selection, but I think that’s a word that doesn’t really fit us. We have complete freedom, especially up front. It’s possible that today’s (defensive) game wasn’t very good and I’m just not 100 percent satisfied because we conceded a goal,” Silva said. 

“It’s not our intention to be afraid. Today we played one of our best games, especially in the first half, we almost settled there as we played with a bit of calm. I think we dropped it a bit in the second half as we ran unnecessarily and conceded a goal. It will serve as a lesson for the next games, the Chelsea defender said. 

