Brazil star Vinicius Junior vows to win FIFA World Cup 2022 for ailing Pele

Football great Pele, a three-time World Cup winner with Brazil, has been under medical care in Sau Paulo.

Team Sportstar
06 December, 2022 13:29 IST
Vinicius Junior celebrates after opening the scoring for Brazil during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match against South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha on December 05, 2022. 

Vinicius Junior celebrates after opening the scoring for Brazil during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match against South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha on December 05, 2022.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Vinicius Junior said he wants to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 for legendry Pele, who has been fighting for his life in a hospital in Sau Paulo. Vinicius scored the first goal in Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 clash on Monday.

“I want to send a huge hug to Pele. This victory is for him. I hope that everything goes well, that he can get out of the situation and we can be champions for him,” the Real Madrid forward said after the match.

Football great Pele, a three-time World Cup winner with Brazil, has been under medical care and was in end care after he stopped responding to chemotherapy treatment.

However, on Sunday, Pele’s family confirmed that he was fine and looking forward to the Brazil vs South Korea game.

Brazil, on Monday, produced a brilliant performance, with Neymar scoring the second goal from a penalty kick on his return after recovering from an ankle injury. The PSG star is now one short of Pele’s all-time scoring record for Brazil.

Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta scored the remaining two goals as Brazil set up a quarterfinal clash against Croatia.

