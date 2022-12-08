Brazil in penalty shootouts at FIFA World Cup: Records, stats, saves and goals

Brazil will face Croatia on Friday in the first quarterfinal of the Qatar World Cup, as it looks to reclaim the world title it last won 20 years ago.

Its opponent comes into the last eight following a draining penalty shootout win over Japan, which was its third successive win in a tie-breaker.

Brazil too has a positive record when it comes to FIFA World Cup penalty shootouts, having won three out of the four it has contested. Only Argentina and Germany have won more shootouts in the tournament.

Here are all the penalty shootouts Brazil has been part of:

Brazil vs France, 1986

Brazil’s first tryst with a World Cup shootout is also its only defeat from the spot kicks. Brazil, entered the quarterfinal, with no goals conceded yet, to come face-to-face with Michel Platini’s France.

The South Americans struck early through Careca, but Platini levelled things up in the first half itself.

Zico, the white Pele, had a chance to seal the game in the 75th minute after Brazil was gifted a penalty. Joel Bats, not for the only time that day, denied Zico from the spot and the game drifted into shootout, only the second-ever in the World Cup.

Bats went on to save spot-kicks from Socrates and Julio Cesar to send Brazil crashing out of the World Cup, despite not losing a game in the tournament.

Brazil vs Italy, 1994

Brazil found redemption from the spot eight years later at the biggest stage possible, the World Cup final.

First, Brazil played out a drab 0-0 with the Italians to force the game into a shootout.

Franco Baresi was the first to fluff his line as he skied his penalty into. But luckily for the Italians, goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca thwarted Marcio Santos to keep the score level.

Brazil and Italy traded two penalty goals each and then Claudio Taffarel stepped up to palm away Daniele Massaro to put the Brazilians in the advantage, which was sealed by Dunga.

Then came, Roberto Baggio, who was Italy’s talisman throughout the tournament. But to his nation’s dismay, he missed his mark to give Brazil its fourth title.

Brazil vs Netherlands, 1998

Four years later, Brazil was put on the spot again. This time, it was against Netherlands and the stage was the semifinal.

A 1-1 draw, courtesy of goals from Ronaldo and Patrick Kluivert, saw the game steam into a penalty shootout.

Brazil was spot-less from the spot as Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Emerson and Dunga scored, while Taffarel saved kicks from Philp Cocu and Ronald de Boer to send Brazil to its second successive World Cup final.

Brazil vs Chile, 2014

Brazil’s last World Cup shootout came at its home, against Chile in the round of 16. Once again, the shootout was needed following a 1-1 draw after extra time, with the goals coming from David Luiz and Alexis Sanchez.

The penalty shootout was a scattered one with a total of five misses. Luckily for the hosts, it was Chile, who missed three, with Sanchez, Gonzalo Jara and Maricio Pinilla the culprits.

Willian and Hulk missed for Brazil, but their blushes were saved as Selecao progressed to the next stage.