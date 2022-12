Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup in the quarterfinal after a 0-1 loss to Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Saturday.

This was, most likely, Ronaldo’s last World Cup and the exit immediately drew reaction from several people on social media, starting with Piers Morgan.

“Morocco win. Heartbreak for Portugal but what a moment for Africa and the Arab world. And so well deserved - they were fantastic tonight,” said Morgan.

Ça y est, ils l'ont fait !!!!bravo le Maroc @FRMFOFFICIEL pour cet exploit

Vive l'Afrique 🇲🇦 🇲🇦 🇲🇦 🇲🇦 🇲🇦 🇲🇦 @WalidRegraguiof frère suis trop content pour toi ♥️ — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) December 10, 2022

Wow. Morocco win. Heartbreak for Portugal but what a moment for Africa and the Arab world. And so well deserved - they were fantastic tonight. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/o5mlYnB7yC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 10, 2022

Wow. Sensational victory for Morocco. Gutsy, spirited, organised, calm and deserved. The first African side to reach a World Cup semifinal. Well played. Well f**king played. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 10, 2022

🇲🇦🇲🇦 Congrats Morocco!! 🇲🇦🇲🇦 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2022

History made 🇲🇦



Hakim Ziyech and Nayef Aguerd have booked their place in the #FIFAWorldCup semi-finals pic.twitter.com/uKdkgP9tL4 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 10, 2022

Sorry cr7 !! It was heartbreaking to see you cry 😢! Another great upset after Brazil , Portugal goes out ! Congratulations to 🇲🇦 Morocco played out of your skins !!! #portugalvsMorocco#FIFAWorldCup2022@Cristiano — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 10, 2022

Proud 🤲🏼 What a team! 🇲🇦❤️ What an achievement for the African continent & the Muslim world 🤲🏼 Great to see such a fairytale is still possible in modern football - this will give so many people so much power & hope ❤️❤️⚽ #Morocco#WorldCup#Qatar2022 — Mesut Özil (@M10) December 10, 2022

Congratulations to Morocco! I love because they know which way they want to play and stick with it and is in working. You believe they can become world champions? pic.twitter.com/aSnyf6jvwo — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) December 10, 2022

𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘! 🦁🇲🇦



Morocco become the first African side to reach #FIFAWorldCup semi-finals! 👏



What an achievement by the Atlas Lions! 🤩@EnMarocpic.twitter.com/yJh5jPE8Na — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 10, 2022

Nous and Morocco are moving on! 🇲🇦👏 pic.twitter.com/IUunSfOXjG — 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) December 10, 2022