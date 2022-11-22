Denmark vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup LIVE: Eriksen in DEN starting 11, line-ups out

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Group D match between Denmark and Tunisia, happening at the Education City stadium.

From where does Education City stadium get its name?

Inspired by the geometric shapes which resemble traditional Islamic architecture, the venue is surrounded by several leading universities and hence the name - Education City Stadium.

Once the World Cup concludes, the venue’s capacity will be reduced to 25,000 and the remaining seats will be donated to developing countries. Click here to know more about Qatar stadiums

Stat attack Denmark is unbeaten against African opposition at the Fifa World Cup (W2 D2) while Tunisia has never prevailed against European opposition in the tournament (D3 L7).

Line-ups! Denmark XI: Schmeichel, Kristensen, Andersen, Christensen, Kjaer, Maehle, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Eriksen, Skov Olsen, Dolberg Tunisia XI: Dahmen, Drager, Bronn, Talbi, Meriah, Abdi, Laidouni, Skhiri, Msakni, Slimane, Jebali

Head-to-head

Denmark and Tunisia have met only once before in 2002 and Denmark came out victorious.

Form guide Denmark: W-L-W-L-W Tunisia: L-W-W-W-D Predicted 11 Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Wass, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Eriksen; Braithwaite, Dolberg. Tunisia: Ben Said; Drager, Ifa, Talbi, Maaloul; Skhiri, Laidouni, Slimane; Khazri, Jaziri, Msakni.

PREVIEW

Denmark goes into its opening World Cup game against a tricky Tunisia side on Tuesday in the unusual position of being among Europe’s dark horses, in with an outside chance of winning the tournament if they can get everything right in Qatar.

To ensure the best possible start, the Danes will turn to playmaker Christian Eriksen, who suffered a heart attack in their Euro 2020 opener against Finland in Copenhagen but has since made a full recovery.

A 5-1 drubbing by Brazil in Paris aside, Tunisia’s recent performances have been steady without being spectacular, but it is still capable of punishing any mistakes the Danes might make.

At the 2018 World Cup, Tunisia held England scoreless until Harry Kane scored in the 91st minute to give the English a narrow win.

Appearing at its sixth finals, Tunisia has never made the knockout stage. Being drawn into a group with Denmark, France and Australia has left it with a mountain to climb.

