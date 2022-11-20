The Middle-Eastern country of Qatar is all geared up to host the FIFA World Cup starting from December 20.

How many stadiums are being used in FIFA World Cup 2022?

Returning to Asia after two decades, the marquee event will be played in eight coming-of-age stadiums across Qatar.

Al Bayt stadium, located in the northeastern coastal city of Al Khor, will host the opening ceremony and the campaign opener between the host and Ecuador.

Lusail, the largest of all the venues, will host the final. It has a seating capacity of 80,000.

32 teams, divided into eight groups, will battle it out for the most sought after artifact in the footballing world - the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Al Bayt Stadium

Once the tournament is completed, the upper tier of this stadium will be dismantled and the seats will be used for various purposes at the training facilities in the venue. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The stadium, with a capacity of 60,000, was inaugurated on November 30, 2021 during the FIFA Arab Cup. The architects of this venue have drawn inspiration from tents that were used by ancient nomads in the Middle East.

Apart from hosting the opening ceremony and the first game, the stadium will also host a round-of-16 game, quarterfinal, and one semifinal fixture.

Once the tournament is completed, the upper tier of this stadium will be dismantled and the seats will be used for various purposes at the training facilities in the venue.

The government is also planning to incorporate a sports medicine hospital within the premises in the future.

Matches:

20 November - Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador

23 November - Group F: Morocco vs Senegal

25 November - Group B: England vs USA

27 November - Group E: Spain vs Germany

29 November - Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar

1 December - Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany

4 December - Round of 16: 1B vs 2A

10 December - Quarterfinal

14 December - Semifinal

Khalifa International Stadium

A general view of the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: AP

Built in 1976, this is the oldest among all the stadiums in Qatar. The Khalifa International stadium has hosted an array of events in the past like the AFC Asian Cup, Asian Games, and the Arabian Gulf Cup to name a few. In 2019, it hosted the IAAF World Athletics Championships and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Gearing up for the World Cup, the stadium underwent extensive changes which resulted in more than 10,000 seats being added to the stands, bumping up the capacity to 40,000.

The opening match in this venue will be between England and Iran on November 21. It will also host five more group stage matches, a round-of-16 match, and the playoff for third place.

Matches:

21 November - Group B: England vs Iran

23 November - Group E: Germany vs Japan

25 November - Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador

27 November - Group F: Croatia vs Canada

29 November - Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal

1 December - Group E: Japan vs Spain

3 December - Round of 16: 1A vs 2B

17 December - 3rd Place

Al Thumama Stadium

Meeting the minimum requirement for a World Cup venue’s capacity, the Al Thumama stadium can accommodate up to 40,000 fans. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Inaugurated to the public when it hosted the Amir Cup final between Al Sadd, formerly managed by Xavi, and Al Rayyan in 2021, Al Thumama stadium is a fairly new venue and was constructed specifically for the World Cup.

The stadium, which was built inspired by the Ghafiya, a traditional woven cap worn by men and boys throughout the Middle East, will host six group-stage matches, as well as a Round of 16 match and one quarterfinal.

Meeting the minimum requirement for a World Cup venue’s capacity, the stadium can accommodate up to 40,000 fans. Air-conditioning vents have been placed throughout the stadium, as with all other Qatar venues, to maintain an optimal temperature inside.

At the end of the World Cup, the stadium’s capacity will be reduced to 20,000 seats with the additional seating being gifted to developing nations.

Matches:

21 November - Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands

23 November - Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica

25 November - Group A: Qatar vsSenegal

27 November - Group F: Belgium vs Morocco

29 November - Group B: Iran vs USA

1 December - Group F: Canada vs Morocco

4 December - Round of 16: 1D vs 2C

10 December - Quarterfinal

Lusail Stadium

Lusail stadium is the largest venue in this edition’s World Cup and will host the final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lusail Stadium will host the World Cup 2022 final along with matches from the group stage, round of 16, a quarterfinal and a semifinal.

According to the tournament website, the stadium is customised on the lines of the traditional fanar’s (lantern) dance of light and shadow, showcasing the rich Arabic heritage.

The stadium is situated 15 kilometers north of Doha’s city center and stands as the center of attraction of the new Lusail metropolitan city.

After the tournament, the Lusail Stadium will be transformed into a community space with schools, shops, sporting facilities, and health clinics.

Lusail Stadium – the centrepiece venue of the World Cup – was inaugurated when it played host to the Lusail Super Cup final between Saudi Pro League champion, Al Hilal SFC, and the Egyptian Premier League winner, Zamalek on September 9.

Matches:

22 November - Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

24 November - Group G: Brazil vs Serbia

26 November - Group C: Argentina vs Mexico

28 November - Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay

30 November - Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

2 December - Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil

5 December - Round of 16: 1H vs 2G

9 December - Quarterfinal

13 December - Semifinal

18 December - Final

Stadium 974

The ‘974’ in stadium 974 signifies the number of recycled containers used to build the stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The ‘974’ in Stadium 974 signifies Qatar’s international dialing code and is also the exact number of recycled shipping containers used to construct the arena, making it the first ever fully demountable stadium in the history of World Cups.

With a seating capacity of 40,000, the stadium is set to conduct six group-stage games and one round of 16 knockout fixture. The stadium was initially announced under the name Ras Abu Aboud Stadium.

The stadium was presented during a digital launch in November last year and held its inaugural game on the first day of the FIFA Arab Cup on November 30, 2021, when the United Arab Emirates played Syria.

After the World Cup, there is a possibility that the containers will be dismantled, transported, and rebuilt in Maldonado, Uruguay, to host matches for the 2030 FIFA World Cup if Uruguay’s bid is successful.

Matches:

22 November - Group C: Mexico vs Poland

24 November - Group H: Portugal vs Ghana

26 November - Group D: France vs Denmark

28 November - Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland

30 November - Group H: Poland vs Argentina

02 December - Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland

05 December - Round of 16: 1G vs 2H

Education City Stadium

Once the World Cup concludes, the stadium’s capacity will be reduced to 25,000 and the remaining seats will be donated to developing countries. | Photo Credit: AP

Inspired by the geometric shapes which resemble traditional Islamic architecture, the venue is surrounded by several leading universities and hence the name - Education City Stadium.

The arena is set to host six group-stage matches along with a Round of 16 game and one quarterfinal and has a 40,000 seating capacity.

The stadium, known as “Diamond in the Desert,” is situated outside Doha, the country’s capital. In June 2020, the stadium was formally unveiled as part of a virtual ceremony, honouring those who provided front-line healthcare during the coronavirus outbreak.

Once the World Cup concludes, the venue’s capacity will be reduced to 25,000 and the remaining seats will be donated to developing countries.

Matches:

22 November - Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia

24 November - Group H: Uruguay vs Korea Republic

26 November - Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia

128 November - Group H: Korea Republic vs Ghana

30 November - Group D: Tunisia vs France

2 December - Group H: Korea Republic vs Portugal

6 December - Round of 16: 1F vs 2E

6 December - Quarterfinal

Al Janoub Stadium

The stadium will become Qatar Star League side Al Wakrah’s home venue once the World Cup gets over. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 40,000-seat Al Janoub Stadium, formerly known as Al Wakrah stadium, is located in one of Qatar’s oldest settlements and boasts a design that was inspired by the sails of traditional dhow boats as a tribute to the city of Al Wakrah.

The stadium was scheduled to be completed in the last quarter of 2018, but some delays pushed that back to 2019. Al Janoub Stadium officially opened on May 16, 2019, with a match between Al-Duhail and Al-Sadd. The arena is all set to host six group-stage matches, a round-of-16 match, and one quarterfinal.

The venue’s tournament capacity (40,000) will be reduced to 20,000 to meet local needs and provide sporting infrastructure to developing nations.

To combat Qatar’s high heat, mechanical cooling systems have been installed in addition to a one-of-a-kind, completely retractable roof.

The stadium, once the World Cup comes to a close, will be the home ground for Qatar’s Star League side Al Wakrah, which currently sits second in the points table.

Matches:

22 November Group D: France vs Australia

24 November Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon

26 November Group D: Tunisia vs Australia

28 November Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia

30 November Group D: Australia vs Denmark

1 December Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay

5 December Round of 16: 1E vs 2F

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Ahmad Bin Ali stadium has a seating capacity of 40,000 and will host six matches. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Home for Qatar’s Star League football team Al Rayyan once the World Cup gets over, Ahmad Bin Ali stadium, was inaugurated on December 18, 2020, when it hosted the Amir Cup final.

With an adequate 40,000 seating capacity, the venue will host six matches in the group stage and one in the round of 16, with the first match happening between The United States and Wales on November 21.

After the tournament, half of the stadium’s seating will be donated to football development projects overseas. The tournament website states that more than 90 per cent of the construction materials have been reused or recycled.

Matches:

21 November - Group B: USA vs Wales

23 November - Group F: Belgium vs Canada

25 November - Group B: Wales vs Iran

27 November - Group B: Japan vs Costa Rica

29 November - Group B: Wales vs England

1 December - Group F: Croatia vs Belgium

3 December - Round of 16: 1C vs 2D