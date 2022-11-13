FIFA World Cup 2022: Full list of warm-up fixtures, schedule; Argentina, Portugal in action

With the FIFA World Cup beginning on November 20 in Qatar, several teams will be in action next week as they prepare for the tournament.
Twenty of the 32 teams participating in the World Cup will have a warm-up match, including Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, before they arrive in Qatar..
Brazil, England, Iran and the Wales will not have a pre-tournament friendly fixture.
World Cup warm-up matches fixtures (Timings in IST)
Nov 15: Senegal vs Kazakhastan - (UAE)
Nov 16: UAE vs Argentina – 9 pm (Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, UAE)
Nov 16: Oman vs Germany – 10:30 pm (Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Oman)
Nov 16: Iran vs Tunisia – 4:30 pm (Doha)
Nov 16: Saudi Arabia vs Croatia – 3:30 pm (Mrsool Park, Riyadh)
Nov 16: Poland vs Chile – 10:30 pm (Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw)
Nov 17: Mexico vs Sweden – 1 am (Estadi Montilivi, Girona)
Nov 17: Canada vs Japan – 7:10 pm (Al Maktoum Stadium, UAE)
Nov 17: Jordan vs Spain – 9:30 pm (Amman International Stadium, Amman)
Nov 17: Iraq vs Costa Rica – 7:30 pm (Basra International Stadium, Basra)
Nov 17: Morocco vs Georgia – 9:30 pm (Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah)
Nov 17: Switzerland vs Ghana – 3:30 pm (Baniyas Stadium, Abu Dhabi)
Nov 18: Cameroon vs Panama – 3:30 pm (Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi)
Nov 18: Portugal vs Nigeria – 12:15 am (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)
Nov 18: Egypt vs Belgium – 8:30 pm (Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City)
Nov 18: Bahrain vs Serbia – 9:30 pm (Barain National Stadium, Riffa)