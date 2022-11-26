FIFA World Cup LIVE points table after Tunisia vs Australia: Socceroos move second in Group D

Australia moved to second in Group D in the ongoing FIFA World Cup after a 1-0 win over Tunisia on Saturday. Mitchell Duke scored the match-winner in the 23rd minute.

Here is how the points table looks after match number 21.

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 4 2 Ecuador 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 4 3 Senegal 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 4 Qatar (E) 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 England 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 4 2 Iran 2 1 0 1 4 6 -2 3 3 USA 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 4 Wales 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 2 Poland 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Mexico 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 4 Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 France 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3 2 Australia 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 3 Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 Tunisia 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Spain 1 1 0 0 7 0 7 3 2 Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 3 Germany 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 1 Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 Canada 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 2 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 Cameroon 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 4 Serbia 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Group H standings: