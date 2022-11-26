News

FIFA World Cup LIVE points table after Tunisia vs Australia: Socceroos move second in Group D

Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 to move second in Group D of the FIFA World Cup.

26 November, 2022 17:28 IST
Mitchell Duke scored for Australia in the win over Tunisia.

Mitchell Duke scored for Australia in the win over Tunisia. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia moved to second in Group D in the ongoing FIFA World Cup after a 1-0 win over Tunisia on Saturday. Mitchell Duke scored the match-winner in the 23rd minute.

Here is how the points table looks after match number 21.

Group A standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands21103124
2Ecuador21103124
3Senegal21013303
4Qatar (E)200215-40

Group B standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1England21106244
2Iran210146-23
3USA20201102
4Wales201113-21

Group C standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Saudi Arabia11002113
2Poland10100001
3Mexico10110001
4Argentina100112-10

Group D standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1France11004133
2Australia210124-23
3Denmark10100001
4Tunisia201101-11

Group E standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Spain11007073
2Japan11002113
3Germany100112-10
4Costa Rica100107-70

Group F standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Belgium11001013
1Croatia10100001
2Morocco10100001
4Canada100101-10

Group G standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Brazil11002023
2Switzerland11001013
3Cameroon100101-10
4Serbia100102-20

Group H standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Portugal11003213
2South Korea10100001
3Uruguay10100001
4Ghana100123-10

