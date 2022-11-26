Argentina faces an uphill task to qualify for the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup as it heads into a must-win clash against Mexico on Saturday.

Lionel Messi’s men lost to Saudi Arabia 1-2 in the opening game on Tuesday has left it bottom of the table in Group C.

After Poland’s 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia earlier in the day, we take a look at the round of 16 scenarios for Argentina with two matches left.

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Poland 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4 2 Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 3 Mexico 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 4 Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

What happens if Argentina beats Mexico?

If Argentina beats Mexico, La Albiceleste will remain in contention to reach the knockouts. A 1-0 win over Mexico will take Argentina to second behind Poland and a win in its final game against Poland see it through to the last 16.

What happens if Argentina draws with Mexico?

If Argentina plays out a draw with Mexico, it will remain bottom of the table with 1 point to its name. In this case, irrespective of the result between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, an Argentina win over Poland with a margin of two goals or more will take Messi’s men into the knockouts.

What happens if Argentina loses to Mexico?

If Argentina loses to Mexico it will be out of contention for the knockouts as both Poland and Mexico will move to four points. Argentina can only reach three points with a win in its final game.