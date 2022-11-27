Argentina, thanks to goals from captain Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez, defeated Mexico in a FIFA World Cup Group C encounter on Sunday.

With this victory at the Lusail Stadium, the Albiceleste’s chances to make the round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup have suddenly started to look brighter.

Also Read Messi equals Ronaldo’s World Cup record

What happens if Argentina wins against Poland?

If Argentina wins its next match, it will confirm its spot in the round of 16. The result of the following Saudi Arabia vs Mexico match will decide the second spot.

If Saudi Arabia wins, it will follow Argentina to the round of 16, but if Mexico beats Herve Renard’s side, then the goal difference (GD) would decided which of Poland or Mexico will make it through.

If the Saudi Arabia vs Mexico match ends in a draw, then the GD will decide who, between Poland or Saudi Arabia, will make it to the next round.

What happens if Argentina and Poland play out a draw?

In case it draws its last group stage match, Messi and his side will have to pray that Saudi Arabia does not win against Mexico, the consequence of which will see Saudi and Poland progress and Argentina eliminated.

If Argentina draws and Mexico beats Saudi Arabia, then the GD will come into play again. Poland will progress as the Group C topper, while one of either the Albiceleste or El Tri would follow the Poles.

What happens if Argentina loses?

If Poland beats Argentina, Robert Lewandowski and his side will finish as the Group C topper and automatically qualify. Argentina will be out of the tournament.

In the other match, the winner between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will follow the Poles into the round of 16

Group C standings: