FIFA World Cup points table LIVE after Switzerland vs Cameroon in Qatar 2022: Embolo stikes takes Swiss top

Breel Embolo scored the match-winner for Switzerland in the 1-0 victory against Cameroon in the opening match of Group G in the FIFA World Cup on Thursday.
Switzerland is now top of the standings, while Cameroon is bottom of the group. Brazil takes on Serbia in the other group fixture later tonight.
Here is how the points table looks after match number 13.
Group A standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Ecuador
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Senegal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Qatar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Group B standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|3
|2
|Wales
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|USA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Iran
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|0
Group C standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Poland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Mexico
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
Group D standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Denmark
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
Group E standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Costa Rica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0
Group F standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Croatia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Morocco
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Group G standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Serbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Cameroon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Group H standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Uruguay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0