News

FIFA World Cup points table LIVE after Switzerland vs Cameroon in Qatar 2022: Embolo stikes takes Swiss top

Switzerland is now top of the standings, while Cameroon is bottom of group G.

Team Sportstar
24 November, 2022 17:26 IST
24 November, 2022 17:26 IST
Switzerland players celebrate Embolo’s goal against Cameroon.

Switzerland players celebrate Embolo’s goal against Cameroon. | Photo Credit: AP

Switzerland is now top of the standings, while Cameroon is bottom of group G.

Breel Embolo scored the match-winner for Switzerland in the 1-0 victory against Cameroon in the opening match of Group G in the FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

Switzerland is now top of the standings, while Cameroon is bottom of the group. Brazil takes on Serbia in the other group fixture later tonight.

Here is how the points table looks after match number 13.

Group A standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands11002023
2Ecuador11002023
3Senegal100102-20
4Qatar100102-20

Group B standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1England11006243
2Wales10101101
3USA10101101
4Iran100126-40

Group C standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Saudi Arabia11002113
2Poland10100001
3Mexico10110001
4Argentina100112-10

Group D standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1France11004133
2Tunisia10100001
3Denmark10100001
4Australia100114-30

Group E standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Spain11007073
2Japan11002113
3Germany100112-10
4Costa Rica100107-70

Group F standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Belgium11001013
1Croatia10100001
2Morocco10100001
4Canada100101-10

RELATED FIFA WORLD CUP STORIES

Group G standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Switzerland11001013
2Brazil00000000
3Serbia00000000
4Cameroon100101-10

Group H standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Ghana00000000
2Portugal00000000
3South Korea00000000
4Uruguay00000000

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us