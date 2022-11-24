FIFA World Cup points table LIVE after Switzerland vs Cameroon in Qatar 2022: Embolo stikes takes Swiss top

Breel Embolo scored the match-winner for Switzerland in the 1-0 victory against Cameroon in the opening match of Group G in the FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

Switzerland is now top of the standings, while Cameroon is bottom of the group. Brazil takes on Serbia in the other group fixture later tonight.

Here is how the points table looks after match number 13.

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 2 Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 3 Senegal 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 4 Qatar 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 England 1 1 0 0 6 2 4 3 2 Wales 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 USA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Iran 1 0 0 1 2 6 -4 0

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 2 Poland 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Mexico 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 4 Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 France 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3 2 Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 Australia 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Spain 1 1 0 0 7 0 7 3 2 Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 3 Germany 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 1 Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 Canada 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 2 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Cameroon 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group H standings: