News

FIFA World Cup: Batshuayi goal, Courtois penalty save earn Belgium win over Canada

Courtois saved Alphonso Davies’s weak early penalty and made a couple of other good saves as Canada pushed for its first goal at a World Cup on its return to the tournament for the first time since 1986.

Reuters
24 November, 2022 02:31 IST
24 November, 2022 02:31 IST
Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal against Canada.

Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal against Canada. | Photo Credit: Hassan Ammar

Courtois saved Alphonso Davies’s weak early penalty and made a couple of other good saves as Canada pushed for its first goal at a World Cup on its return to the tournament for the first time since 1986.

Michy Batshuayi scored in the first half and Thibaut Courtois saved a penalty as Belgium opened its World Cup campaign on Wednesday with a scrappy 1-0 win over an energetic Canada which was back in the finals for the first time in 36 years.

Leading the Belgian attack in the absence of injured talisman Romelu Lukaku, Batshuayi scored against the run of play on the stroke of halftime to put the Red Devils top of Group F ahead of Morocco and Croatia who earlier drew 0-0.

In their only other World Cup appearance in Mexico in 1986, Canada lost all three matches and failed to score a goal.

It looked as if it would register its long awaited first goal when Belgium’s Yannick Carrasco handled the ball in the 11th minute and Alphonso Davies stepped up to take the penalty with the Canadian supporters roaring.

But Courtois, one of the world’s best goalkeepers, denied Davies a historic score by stopping his weak spot-kick.

Also Read
Belgium 1-0 Canada HIGHLIGHTS, FIFA World Cup: Davies misses penalty, Batshuayi goal earns Red Devils win

The Canadian attack continued to press, its speed creating havoc in the Belgian defence and keeping Courtois busy throughout the first half.

But against the run of play Belgium took the lead when Batshuayi broke between two defenders, ran on to a long ball and shot past goalkeeper Milan Borjan in the 44th minute.

Canada coach John Herdman said his men would bring a nothing to lose approach to their opening game against the second-ranked Belgians who arrived in Qatar saddled with the burden of expectation.

Placed third at the 2018 finals in Russia, Red Devils supporters want more this time from the star-studded roster that has been dubbed the “Golden Generation”.

Canada, which surprised by finishing top of the CONCACAF qualifying group ahead of traditional regional powerhouses Mexico and the United States, represented a potentially tricky opener for Roberto Martinez’s side and proved to be just that.

The second half was more even with both sides generating chances but unable to score.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us