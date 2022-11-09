News

FIFA World Cup: Switzerland announces 26-man squad for Qatar 2022

Switzerland will be in Group G along with Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon.

Team Sportstar
09 November, 2022 16:47 IST
Switzerland pipped four-time winner Italy to achieve direct qualification for the World Cup. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin decided to go with experience at the World Cup in Qatar, with several veterans, including Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, in the 26-man squad for this month’s tournament, as announced on Wednesday.

The European nation, which will be led by midfielder Granit Xhaka, will be in Group G along with Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon.

Switzerland, which has entered the quarterfinal twice in tournament history, qualified for the tournament after topping the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification UEFA Group C, ahead of European champion Italy.

Yakin and his side will be looking to go beyond the Round of 16, after having stumbled at that stage in the last two World Cups. In the Euros last year, the Swiss had entered the quarterfinal, after overcoming France in the last-16 in a shootout.

Squad
Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Yann Sommer, Jonas Omlin, Philipp Kohn
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Silvan Widmer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Edimilson Fernandes
Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder, Ardon Jashari
Forwards: Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow, Haris Seferovic, Christian Fassnacht

