FIFA World Cup: Tchouameni, Upamecano miss France training

France’s Aurelien Tchouameni and Dayot Upamecano missed training on Monday as the defending champions prepare to face Morocco in the World Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

The French federation did not give any statement regarding their absence, but sports daily L’Equipe reported that Upamecano had a sore throat and Tchouameni was suffering from a knock.

Tchouameni, a 22-year-old midfielder currently plays for Real Madrid and signed for the La Liga club in June this year. He grew up in the youth academy of Bordeaux and also started his senior club career with it in 2018. He went on score for the first time against Maruipol in the Europa League.

He moved on to AS Monaco, staying in Ligue 1 until last year, becoming a vital pivot for the French side.

When he moved to Los Blancos for reportedly 100 million euros, he made headlines for becoming one of the most impressive youngsters in the transfer market. So far, he has continued to deliver under manager Carlos Ancelotti.

France saw two of its most important midfielders, Paul Pogba and N’golo Kante miss out on the FIFA World Cup 2022. This was the spot that has been taken and relished by Tchouameni, who has started every match for France in the World Cup so far.

(With inputs from Reuters)