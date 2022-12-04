News

‘Sorry, Joe! Football won’ Dutch PM tell Biden after Netherlands knocks USA out of FIFA World Cup

Rematch in New Zealand,” US President Joe Biden said, referring to the Women’s World Cup scheduled for next year in New Zealand and Australia.

AFP
04 December, 2022 22:13 IST
Dutch PM Mark Rutte prevailed in an exchange of Twitter wisecracks between him and US president Joe Biden over their nations clashing in the FIFA World Cup.

| Photo Credit: Reuters

The perennial question of whether it’s “soccer” (as Americans call it) or “football” prompted Twitter wisecracks between President Joe Biden and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte this weekend, as the Netherlands sent the United States crashing out of the World Cup.

“It’s called soccer,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter wishing the US team luck ahead of their last-16 clash against the Dutch side Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

But the clinical Netherlands soon ended the United States’ World Cup dream, sweeping into the quarter-finals with a ruthless 3-1 victory -- and Rutte was quick to respond to Biden’s tweet.

“Sorry Joe, football won,” he wrote, adding a wink emoji.

Biden’s response came Sunday morning.

“Strictly speaking, shouldn’t it be ‘voetbal’?” he replied, using the Dutch word for football.

“Kidding aside: congrats to your team and country, Mark. Rematch in New Zealand,” the US president added.

The 2019 World Cup-winning US women’s team could come up against the Netherlands at the tournament in New Zealand next year.

