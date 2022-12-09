France in penalty shootouts at FIFA World Cup: Records, stats, saves and goals

Nothing can be more nerve-wracking than a penalty shootout, which decides the outcome of a football match, especially in the knockouts of a World Cup.

France, the defending champion of the world, has a 50% success rate in World Cup penalty shootouts.

Here are all the penalty shootouts France has been part of in the World Cup

West Germany vs France, 1982

The 1982 World Cup semifinal match between West Germany and France finished 3-3 after extra time. It was the first time France was facing a penalty shootout in its World Cup history.

Both teams were level after five penalties each, having scored four and missed one, which meant the shootout went to sudden death.

Maxime Bossis failed to score his penalty, and Germany’s Horst Hrubesch converted his spot-kick to script a 5-4 win for the West Germans.

France vs Brazil, 1986

France vs Brazil quarterfinal match ended 1-1 after 120 minutes of football. The French team had another shootout to deal with, having lost its first one in the previous edition in Spain.

Socrates missed his first penalty for Brazil, putting the Selecao under pressure from the start, but Michel Platini’s miss meant Brazil was back in the game. However, Julio Cesar missed his kick, and Luis Fernandez scored to win the match for France. It was the French team’s first penalty-shootout victory (4-3) in the World Cup.

France vs Italy, 1998

It was France’s turn to host the World Cup. The France vs Italy quarterfinal match finished goalless after extra-time.

Zinedine Zidane and Roberto Baggio scored their first penalty for France and Italy, respectively. However, France’s Bixente Lizarazu and Italy’s Demetrio Albertini missed their subsequent penalties. David Trezeguet, Thierry Henry and Laurent Blanc scored the next three penalties for France, but Luigi Di Biagio failed to convert his final penalty, leading to a France win (4-3).

Italy vs France, 2006

The 2006 World Cup final between Italy and France finished with a 1-1 scoreline after extra-time. France’s morale was already low as it had lost Zidane due to the Marco Materazzi headbutt, and now, it had to deal with the mental pressure of a penalty-shootout at football’s grandest stage.

All five penalty-takers for Italy found the net, but France could not maintain its 100% record after David Trezeguet missed his spot-kick. Fabio Grosso scored the deciding penalty, which clinched the World Cup title for Italy.

France penalty-shootout stats in World Cup Played: 4 Won: 2 Lost: 2 Win year: 1986, 1998 Loss year: 1982, 2006 Win percentage: 50%