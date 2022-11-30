News

France’s six-game win streak in FIFA World Cup ends with Tunisia defeat

France’s six-game win streak in FIFA World Cup came to an end on Wednesday as it conceded a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in a Group D encounter at the Education City Stadium.

Team Sportstar
30 November, 2022 22:51 IST
France’s players walk after being defeated 1-0 by Tunisia during the Qatar 2022.

France’s players walk after being defeated 1-0 by Tunisia during the Qatar 2022. | Photo Credit: JEWEL SAMAD

Tunisia secured the win, which was also its first over France since 1971, through a Wahbi Khazri goal in the 58th minute.

The defeat also snapped a nine-game unbeaten run, which included its 2018 title win.

French manager Didier Deschamps fielded a second-string playing 11 keeping in mind the knockout stages, for which it had already secured qualification.

The last time France lost a FIFA World Cup game was back in 2014, when it was beaten by Germany 0-1 in the Round of 16.

Despite the defeat, France still clinched the top spot in the group to progress into the Round of 16.

Tunisia though couldn’t join France in the knockouts as Australia pipped it to grab the second spot in the group.

