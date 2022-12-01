FIFA World Cup: Revenge hanging heavily over Ghana-Uruguay clash as Group H set for thrilling finale

The last group games have very little value for Brazil and Portugal, who have already made it to the knockouts after two handsome wins in their first two games. But still, there are a few mouth-watering clashes – including Uruguay’s must-win match against Ghana, which it had so controversially eliminated in 2010.

Luis Suarez, who stopped the certain Ghanaian winner with his hand, is still there but not Asamoah Gyan, who missed the resultant penalty. Ghana is better placed with three points and a neutral goal difference, and a draw will also take it through if South Korea (1 point and -1 GD) fails to beat Portugal. A Korean win will decide the final spot based on goal difference.

Also Read Ronaldo doubtful for Portugal vs South Korea World Cup match: Santos

Though the hurt is still very raw, Ghanaian coach Otto Addo tried distancing his team from talks of revenge. “It will be very difficult, but I am confident to know that we can win this game,” Addo said. “I’m not a guy that thinks much of revenge. It was really, really long time ago that this incident happened, and I am a strong believer that if you don’t seek too much revenge on these things sometimes you get the blessings.”

Suarez raised the temperature further by not apologising about the incident ahead of the clash. “I don’t say I apologise about that because I make the handball, but the Ghana player missed the penalty, not me,” he said. “Those that are talking about revenge, were eight at the time, they have only seen it in images.”

With veterans Suarez and Edinson Cavani not finding the goals, coach Diego Alonso, the unfamiliar figure on the Uruguay bench after 15 years of Oscar Tabarez’s reign, also played down the events from the past. “Both of us will go in search of merit. Friday will be the decider, but it is a very different story from what happened 12 years ago,” he said. “We have a lot of confidence; I still believe in these players. Unfortunately, we have not been able to play at the level we think we can play.”

In Group G, a win for Serbia and Cameroon over Switzerland and Brazil, respectively, would bring goal difference to the equation to decide the second-placed team. For Switzerland, a draw would be enough if Brazil doesn’t lose to the Indomitable Lions.