How Belgium can qualify for knockouts after defeat against Morocco: FIFA World Cup Group F scenarios explained

Belgium succumbed to a 2-0 loss to Morocco in its second Group F match of the FIFA World Cup match at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

The Belgians sit second in the table, with three points from two matches in the World Cup, while Morocco sits top after the win with four points from two matches.

Croatia, which sits third with one point., plays Canada later on Sunday. A win will take Croatia to four points, equal in points with Morocco. A draw will keep Croatia third with two points from the same number of matches and Canada will get its first point of the World Cup.

How can Belgium qualify heading into the final matchday?

Belgium will face Croatia in its final Group F match.

If Belgium wins against Croatia, it will reach six points that will ensure qualification to the Round of 16.

If Belgium draws against Croatia, it will need to rely on other results going in its favour to qualify for the knockouts.

If Belgium loses against Croatia, then it will be knocked of the Qatar World Cup.