The Iran team members have refused to sing their national anthem, in an apparent show of support for protesters back home., ahead of their campaign opener against England in the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International stadium.

The Islamic republic has been rocked by demonstrations and protests since the September 16 death in custody of the 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, after her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran’s strict dress rules for women.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died three days after her arrest in Tehran over an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code for women, which includes the mandatory hijab headscarf.

Ahead of the game, captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh said the team would decide “collectively” whether or not to refuse to sing the anthem in support of anti-government protesters in Iran.

