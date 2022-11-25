Who are Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Ramin Rezaeian- Iran goal scoring heroes in FIFA World Cup win against Wales

Iran’s Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian scored late in the match against Wales to complete an incredible 2-0 win in the Group B match on Thursday.

Cheshmi plays for plays as a defensive midfielder or a centre-back for Esteghla in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

Rezaeian plays as a defender for Persian Gulf Pro League club Sepahan.

Iran, which was the more dominant side in the clash, failed to make its chances count for most of the game. The tide shifted in the 86th minute when Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off for a foul outside the box.

Cheshmi, a second half substitute, was the first to cash in, when he curled in an effort from outside the box past the replacement keeper Danny Ward in the eighth minute of injury time. This was just the second national team goal for the 29-year-old midfielder, who usually thrives in a more defensive role. Cheshmi had missed out on the 2018 World Cup after suffering an injury during a training session prior to the tournament.

Rezaeian, who started as a right back, sealed the win for Iran in the 11th minute of the added time, after he put on the finishing touches after a swift counter-attack ripped through a jaded Wales back line. This was the third international goal for the 32-year-old defender, who started in Iran’s 2018 World Cup campaign.

