Messi equals Maradona for most FIFA World Cup appearances for Argentina

Lionel Messi, after starting for Argentina against Mexico in their second Group C match in the FIFA World Cup, equalled the record of legend Diego Maradona as the Argentine with most World Cup appearances.

Both Messi and Maradona now have 21 World Cup appearances. The landmark comes a day after the death anniversary of Diego, when the two-time World Cup winner passed away two years ago, on November 25, 2022.

The 35-year-old surpassed the record of former Barcelona and Argentina teammate Javier Mascherano, who was previously second with 20 appearances on biggest stage of international football.

Having started his senior career in 2005, Lionel Messi has gone on to already become the Argentina player with most caps (167) and goals (93). However, one dream that still unfulfilled for the Paris Saint-Germain forward is winning the World Cup, something Maradona did twice.

Wearing the No. 10 jersey, similar to the one Maradona used to wear, it will be interesting to see if he can rescue Argentina’s hopes of making a comeback in the FIFA World Cup 2022, after a shock loss to Saudi Arabia in its World Cup opener.