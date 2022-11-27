Messi equals Maradona FIFA World Cup goal tally after strike against Mexico

Lionel Messi got level with Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring a stunning goal against Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

After a dull first-half in Argentina’s second group stage match, Messi struck a magical hit from outside the box to beat Gulliermo Ochoa as his team finally beat the deadlock with his stunning hit.

With the goal, the 35-year-old took his goal tally to eight, going level with the two-time World Cup winner Maradona and his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, who also got to that feat, in this edition of the World Cup, in Qatar 2022.

The goal was a huge relief for Argentina, as it increased its chances to qualify for the FIFA World Cup round of 16, after a shock loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening fixture.

Earlier, Messi got level with his country’s legend on another aspect, equalling the record as the Argentine with most World Cup appearances.

Both Messi and Maradona now have 21 World Cup appearances. The landmark comes a day after the death anniversary of Diego, when the two-time World Cup winner passed away two years ago, on November 25, 2022.

The Paris Saint-Germain surpassed the record of former Barcelona and Argentina teammate Javier Mascherano, who was previously second with 20 appearances on biggest stage of international football.

Having started his senior career in 2005, Lionel Messi has gone on to already become the Argentina player with most caps (168) and goals (94). However, one dream that still unfulfilled for the Paris Saint-Germain forward is winning the World Cup, something Maradona did twice.

Wearing the No. 10 jersey, similar to the one Maradona used to wear, it will be interesting to see if he can rescue Argentina’s hopes of making a comeback in the FIFA World Cup 2022, after a shock loss to Saudi Arabia in its World Cup opener.

