UAE vs Argentina: Messi scores and assists in FIFA World Cup 2022 warmup

Argentina’s Lionel Messi marked his World Cup preparation with a goal and an assist against UAE during a warmup game at the Al-Jazira Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

Team Sportstar
16 November, 2022 21:51 IST
Argentina’s Lionel Messi waves before a friendly soccer match between Argentina and United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi waves before a friendly soccer match between Argentina and United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi. | Photo Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Argentina’s Lionel Messi marked his World Cup preparation with a goal an assist against United Arab Emirates during a warmup game at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Messi set up Julian Alvarez in the 16th minute for Argentina’s first goal before he scored himself in the 44th minute, when he dribbled past two players to get on the scoresheet.

The goal was Messi’s 91st of his international career. At the end of half-time, Argentina was 4-0 up against UAE.

Argentina is among the strongest contender to lift the World Cup in Qatar and is unbeaten in 35 matches coming into the World Cup.

