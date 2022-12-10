Messi extends lead over Ronaldo, wins ninth Player of the Match award in FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi won the Player of the Match award against Netherlands, his ninth overall at World Cups, on Friday after Argentina’s win on penalty shootout.

Messi first assisted Nahuel Molina’s goal and then converted from the spot to give Argentina a 2-0 lead.

Netherlands completed a comeback in the 101st minute with a set piece routine and pushed the game to extra time. The eventual penalty shootout was won by the South Americans who booked a semifinal encounter against Croatia. .

With another player of the match award, Messi extends his lead at the top for most man of the match awards at World Cups.

Earlier in the tournament, Messi went past Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has seven trophies in the quadrennial showpiece, with a man of the match award against Australia in the Round of 16.

Former Dutch footballer Arjen Robben, with six Player of the Match awards, is third on the list. The awards were instituted in 2002.

Messi now has four goals and two assists in the Qatar World Cup. His best goal tally at a World Cup has been five during the 2014 edition in Brazil where Argentina lost in the final.