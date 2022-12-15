Morocco files official FIFA complaint against France World Cup semifinal referee

Morocco Football Federation has filed an official complaint to FIFA against referee Cesar Ramos who officiated the World Cup semifinal against France, according to reports.

The complaint is allegedly over two controversial denial of penalties for Morocco in its 2-0 loss against Les Bleus at the Al bayt stadium.

One of the instances that Morocco has contested is Hernandez’ tackle on Sofiane Boufal inside the penalty box, for which the latter was penalised with a yellow card in the 27th minute.

Theo Hernandez opened the scoring for France, becoming the first ever opponent player to score against the Moroccan defense in this World Cup, followed by a goal from super-sub Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th minute as Dider Deschamp’s side went one step closer to defending their title.

France will take on Argentina in the World Cup final on December 18 (IST) at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar while Morocco will be up against Croatia in the third place play-off.