News

Morocco files official FIFA complaint against France World Cup semifinal referee

The complaint is allegedly over two controversial denial of penalties for Morocco in its 2-0 loss against Les Bleus at the Al bayt stadium.

Team Sportstar
15 December, 2022 21:43 IST
15 December, 2022 21:43 IST
Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi argues with referee Cesar Ramos.

Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi argues with referee Cesar Ramos. | Photo Credit: AP

The complaint is allegedly over two controversial denial of penalties for Morocco in its 2-0 loss against Les Bleus at the Al bayt stadium.

Morocco Football Federation has filed an official complaint to FIFA against referee Cesar Ramos who officiated the World Cup semifinal against France, according to reports.

The complaint is allegedly over two controversial denial of penalties for Morocco in its 2-0 loss against Les Bleus at the Al bayt stadium.

READ MORE: Whole world can be proud of Morocco, says Regragui

One of the instances that Morocco has contested is Hernandez’ tackle on Sofiane Boufal inside the penalty box, for which the latter was penalised with a yellow card in the 27th minute.

Theo Hernandez opened the scoring for France, becoming the first ever opponent player to score against the Moroccan defense in this World Cup, followed by a goal from super-sub Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th minute as Dider Deschamp’s side went one step closer to defending their title.

France will take on Argentina in the World Cup final on December 18 (IST) at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar while Morocco will be up against Croatia in the third place play-off.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us