Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal: Head-to-head record, previous WC games

Morocco and Portugal will face off in the third quarterfinal at the Qatar World Cup on Saturday at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Morocco’s best result at the tournament was a Round of 16 finish in 1986. Walid Regragui’s side overcame Spain via a penalty shootout on Tuesday to better that haul.

Against Portugal, it has an opportunity to make its campaign even better. Having already beaten Spain, Belgium; and sharing spoils against Croatia, the African team would not see a semifinal place as a stretch.

The Portuguese will be basking in confidence after steamrolling Switzerland 6-1 in the last 16 fixture. Even as the team draws its journey forward, the limelight is drawn to its fabled forward. In flashing glimpses, if not all at once.

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched against Switzerland. His replacement - Goncalo Ramos, a 21-year-old - scored a hattrick. Fernando Santos faces a rather happy headache as his side eyes a World Cup semifinal spot for the first time since 1966.

Morocco vs Portugal Head to Head Record

The two teams have faced each other twice at World Cups, and the European champion from 2016 holds the bragging rights.

The recent game was at the 2018 World Cup. Portugal and Morocco faced each other in a Group B match, and Ronaldo’s fourth minute strike separated the two.

Portugal went on to make the last 16, while Morocco crashed out with two losses and a draw.

The Atlas Lions, however, will look to replicate the result from 1986. Facing Portugal in the group stage, the African team found the net on three occasions to collect three points.