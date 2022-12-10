A tussle broke out between Argentina and Netherlands in the 88th minute after Leandro Parades kicked the ball directly at the Dutch dugout after a foul on Nathaniel Ake.

Ake and Parades were fighting for a loose ball before the Argentine player slid in to take the ball, in the process fouling the Dutch player.

Virgil Van Dijk followed the incident with a push on Parades which caused a tussle to break out on the left touchline.

The incident led to Van Dijk, Parades and Steven Berghuis being warned by the referee Mateu Lahoz in the 89th minute.

Lahoz had already booked six players from both sides by this point in the feisty quarterfinal as the Netherlands looked for an equaliser to level the score at 2-2.

More to follow..