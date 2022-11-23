Qatar 2022: Who is Ritsu Doan, Japanese super sub who scored equaliser against Germany

Ritsu Doan scored the equalising goal for Japan against Germany in its Group E opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha on Wednesday.

Four-time champion Germany was leading 1-0 courtesy of an Ikay Gundogan penalty scored in the 33rd minute. However, four minutes after being subbed on for Ao Tanaka, Doan brought Japan back into the match scoring off a rebound in the 75th minute. Eight minutes later, Takuma Asano put Japan ahead with a brilliant strike.

Doan is a 24-year-old winger who plays for SC Freiburg in Bundesliga. He has scored four goals for the German club in all competitions since joining it this year.

He made his national team debut in 2018 and had scored three goals in 29 appearances before the World Cup in Qatar.