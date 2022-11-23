News

Qatar 2022: Who is Ritsu Doan, Japanese super sub who scored equaliser against Germany

Four minutes after being subbed on for Ao Tanaka, Doan brought Japan back into the match scoring off a rebound in the 75th minute.

Team Sportstar
23 November, 2022 20:19 IST
Ritsu Doan of Japan celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match against Germany at Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday in Doha, Qatar.

Ritsu Doan of Japan celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match against Germany at Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ritsu Doan scored the equalising goal for Japan against Germany in its Group E opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha on Wednesday.

Four-time champion Germany was leading 1-0 courtesy of an Ikay Gundogan penalty scored in the 33rd minute. However, four minutes after being subbed on for Ao Tanaka, Doan brought Japan back into the match scoring off a rebound in the 75th minute. Eight minutes later, Takuma Asano put Japan ahead with a brilliant strike.

Doan is a 24-year-old winger who plays for SC Freiburg in Bundesliga. He has scored four goals for the German club in all competitions since joining it this year.

He made his national team debut in 2018 and had scored three goals in 29 appearances before the World Cup in Qatar.

