Will Rodrigo De Paul play for Argentina vs Croatia in FIFA World Cup semifinal?

Argentina’s nerve-wracking win, via a penalty shootout, in the round of 16 against Netherlands came at the cost of an injury to its crucial midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who was taken off in the 66th minute of the game.

It was later revealed that De Paul had suffered a muscle injury to his hamstrings.

The Atletico Madrid player, who is the only midfielder who has started every single game for Argentina in Qatar, is an integral element in Lionel Scaloni’s plans.

But Scaloni revealed on the eve of Argentina’s semifinal clash with Croatia that De Paul will feature in the game but didn’t confirm whether he will start. The Argentine manager also spoke about Angel Di Maria, who has been nursing a quadriceps strain.

“Both players are fit. We have to think about how many minutes they’ll be able to play. We can wait until tomorrow to make a decision but my understanding is that they will be okay to play,” he said.

The 28-year-old De Paul has been one of the most hardworking midfielders in the World Cup having won possession in the midfield third more than anyone else (24).

Only Nicolas Otamendi (462) has made more passes than De Paul (433) for Argentina, highlighting his significance in the South American side.

