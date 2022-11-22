News

Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina 2-1 for first major upset of Qatar World Cup

Messi opened the scoring inside 10 minutes from the penalty spot after a VAR check. But Saudi bounced back in the second half with two goals inside the space of five minutes from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari.

Team Sportstar
22 November, 2022 17:37 IST
22 November, 2022 17:37 IST
Saudi Arabia’s midfielder #10 Salem Al-Dawsari (R) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium.

Saudi Arabia’s midfielder #10 Salem Al-Dawsari (R) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium. | Photo Credit: JUAN MABROMATA

Messi opened the scoring inside 10 minutes from the penalty spot after a VAR check. But Saudi bounced back in the second half with two goals inside the space of five minutes from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari.

Saudi Arabia stunned South American giant Argentina in its opening game of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. All the talk in the lead up to the match was surrounding Lionel Messi and Argentina as they rode on a 36-match unbeaten streak, one shy of the world record held by Italy.

Messi opened the scoring inside 10 minutes from the penalty spot after a VAR check. But Saudi bounced back in the second half with two goals inside the space of five minutes from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari.

Saudi Arabia leads the Group C standings with three points, while Argentina is at the bottom after the opening fixture.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us