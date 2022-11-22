Saudi Arabia stunned South American giant Argentina in its opening game of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. All the talk in the lead up to the match was surrounding Lionel Messi and Argentina as they rode on a 36-match unbeaten streak, one shy of the world record held by Italy.

Messi opened the scoring inside 10 minutes from the penalty spot after a VAR check. But Saudi bounced back in the second half with two goals inside the space of five minutes from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari.

Saudi Arabia leads the Group C standings with three points, while Argentina is at the bottom after the opening fixture.