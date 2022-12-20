News

Aguero clears air after controversially calling Camavinga “d*** face”

During a live session on Instagram, the former Argentina and Manchester City striker was heard making a filthy remark about the Real Madrid player.

Team Sportstar
20 December, 2022 09:40 IST
Eduardo Camavinga and Sergio Aguero

Eduardo Camavinga and Sergio Aguero | Photo Credit: AP Photo

Sergio Aguero responded to the criticism he received for calling France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga a “d*** face” when Argentina celebrated its third World Cup win.

“First of all, I have nothing against him, and secondly, it was a party joke. Also, if you search on stream, he always joked with his name. Don’t look for problems pa,” tweeted Aguero.

 

Aguero, 34, had to end his career in December 2021 after cardiologists found a cardiac arrhythmia in his heart. However, that did not stop him from joining the Argentina squad in Qatar. He was seen celebrating the win with Argentina’s World Cup-winning team.

Aguero joined the Argentina camp at Qatar University and shared a room with his childhood friend Lionel Messi, the player of the tournament. On Sunday, Argentina beat France 4-2 in the penalty shootout to win its first World Cup since 1986, when Diego Maradona won it for the La Albiceleste.

