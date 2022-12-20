Sergio Aguero responded to the criticism he received for calling France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga a “d*** face” when Argentina celebrated its third World Cup win.

“First of all, I have nothing against him, and secondly, it was a party joke. Also, if you search on stream, he always joked with his name. Don’t look for problems pa,” tweeted Aguero.

Jeee . A ver primero no tengo nada con el y Segundo es una broma de festejo . Además si buscas en stream siempre bromeó con su nombre . No busques problemas pa 😎 https://t.co/meknNWx0oy — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 19, 2022

During a live session on Instagram, the former Argentina and Manchester City striker was heard making a filthy remark about the Real Madrid player.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, the artist, needed a crown and FIFA World Cup finally gave it to him

Aguero, 34, had to end his career in December 2021 after cardiologists found a cardiac arrhythmia in his heart. However, that did not stop him from joining the Argentina squad in Qatar. He was seen celebrating the win with Argentina’s World Cup-winning team.

Aguero joined the Argentina camp at Qatar University and shared a room with his childhood friend Lionel Messi, the player of the tournament. On Sunday, Argentina beat France 4-2 in the penalty shootout to win its first World Cup since 1986, when Diego Maradona won it for the La Albiceleste.