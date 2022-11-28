South Korea vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup live streaming info: Schedule, when and where to watch, stats, predicted 11

PREVIEW

South Korea were proud of their effort in the stalemate with Uruguay in their World Cup opener but would need to find the much-needed clinical edge when they face Ghana in Monday’s game, where both teams will be desperate for victory.

Playing at its 11th World Cup, South Korea began its campaign with a gritty 0-0 draw with Uruguay, putting on a lively display.

However, even though they created opportunities in attack, the ability to finish off chances was missing as the Asian side had no shots on target.

Predicted 11 South Korea: Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Young-gwon, Jin-su; Jung, In-beom; Na, Lee, Son; Ui-jo Ghana: Ati Zigi; Seidu, Amartey, Djiku, Baba; Partey, Abdul Samed; Bukari, Kudus, A. Ayew; Williams World Cup form: South Korea: Drew 0-0 against Uruguay Ghana: Lost to Portugal 2-3

South Korea tend to over-rely on attacking midfielder and captain Son Heung-min , who is slowly re-adapting after a recent facial surgery and had little impact in their opening match of the tournament.

Head coach Paulo Bento was happy with the aggression showed by the team against the experienced Uruguayans and expects to see the same in their upcoming games -- against Ghana on Monday and Portugal four days later.

The Koreans are tied with Uruguay on one point in Group H, which Portugal lead after beating Ghana 3-2.

For Monday’s game at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Bento will be sweating over the fitness of defender Kim Min-jae, who was struggling after picking up a knock in their opening game.

UNDER PRESSURE

Ghana, the first African team to score at the global showpiece event in Qatar, was disappointed to suffer defeat at the first hurdle but could gain confidence from its performance against Portugal in the second half.

Ghana reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2010 but should it suffer defeat against South Korea, it risks getting knocked out in the first round.

After a miserable showing at the Cup of Nations this year, where it was dumped out in the group stage with only one point, Ghana is hoping for a brighter run in Qatar.

“We have to win now and we are under pressure but then so are they,” Ghana coach Otto Addo said of South Korea.

Captain Andre Ayew has belief in his team, saying they always come out of difficult situations.

“We need to stay calm, relax and increase our performance. We need to try and score more and concede less,” the 32-year-old said.

-REUTERS

When is the FIFA World Cup match between South Korea vs Ghana?

The FIFA World Cup Group C match between South Korea and Ghana will start at 6:30pm IST on November 28 at the Education City stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of South Korea vs Ghana in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?

The live telecast of the Group C match between South Korea and Ghana will be available on Sports18 in India.

Where to watch the live stream of South Korea vs Ghana in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?

The live stream of the Group C match between South Korea and Ghana will be available on Voot, Jio Cinema in India.