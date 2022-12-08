News

Spain coach Luis Enrique steps down after shock FIFA World Cup exit

Enrique, who was first appointed Spain coach in 2018, had a contract until the end of the year.

DOHA 08 December, 2022 17:20 IST
The 52-year-old coach said that he was to blame for Spain’s defeat to Morocco on penalties.

The 52-year-old coach said that he was to blame for Spain's defeat to Morocco on penalties.

Spain coach Luis Enrique has left his job after the country’s elimination in the last-16 at the FIFA World Cup, the Spanish football federation said on Twitter on Thursday.

Spain was beaten on penalties by Morocco after a goalless draw on Tuesday in an upset result after failing to turn its dominance in the game into a victory.

The 52-year-old coach said after the match that he was to blame for the defeat.

