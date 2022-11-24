LIVE Uruguay vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup score: Son, Pellistri, Valverde in starting 11; match underway; URU vs KOR updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup group H match between Uruguay and South Korea happening at the Education city stadium.

7’

Corner for Korea and Son takes it. He delivers one but the ball evades everyone inside the box, making things easier for the Uruguay defense to clear it.

6’

Freekick for Uruguay as Nunez is pushed down by Hee Chan and this is also taken quickly. Another Uruguay freekick after Nunez is tripped again, but by Jar Sung this time. Nothing comes off it

4’

In beom is brought down by Vecino and it is a free-kick for Korea. Quickly taken as Son collects the ball and tries for a through ball on the left flank but Godin is there to intercept it

2’

Corner for for Korea and Jae Sung runs in as if he is taking it but Sun takes the corner eventually. He puts in a lob but it is driven out of danger.

KICK-OFF!

Group H gets underway as Son gets the first kick on the ball. Korea creates pressure straight away but the ball eventually goes out for a Uruguay throw

T-5

The players have made their way into the middle and its now time for the national anthems. Uruguay’s anthem plays first followed by the Korean anthem.

Almost there

Just under 10 minutes to go for this exciting fixture. Uruguay start its hunt for its third World Cup title while South Korea, the most successful Asian nation, will hope to showcase a giant killing act.

LINE-UPS! Uruguay: Rochet, Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Oliviera, Valverde, Vecino, Bentancur, Pellistri, Nunez, Suarez South Korea: Seung Gyu Kim, Jin-su Kim, Young-Gwon Kim, Min-Jae, Tae-hwan Kim, Chang-Hoon Kwon, Woo-Yeong Jeong, In-Beom Hwang, Heung min-Son, Ui-Jo, Hee-Chan

Son the trendsetter?

Predicted XI Uruguay: Rochet; Varela, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Bentancur, Vecino, Valverde; De Arrascaeta, L Suarez, Nunez South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-Young, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung; Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo Form guide Uruguay: W-W-D-W-L-W South Korea: W-D-W-D-W-W

Head-to-head

Played – 8

Uruguay – 6

Drawn – 1

South Korea –1

PREVIEW

South Koreans will be anxiously awaiting news of whether captain Son Heung-min is available when they need him most, as the Asian giant starts its World Cup campaign on Thursday against a Uruguay side with a track record of deep runs in the tournament.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward sustained multiple fractures around his left eye three weeks ago and has been training in Qatar wearing a black protective mask reminiscent of swashbuckling vigilante Zorro.

Group H also includes Portugal and Ghana, meaning Son’s unrelenting threat and firepower against an uncertain Uruguayan defence will be vital for South Korea to pick up some crucial early points by negating Uruguay’s attacking flair.

South Korea coach Paulo Bento has imposed a team gag order on discussing Son’s state of World Cup readiness, hoping to keep Uruguay’s strategists in the dark.

“We should check and analyse day by day, let him come,” Bento said in the run-up to Qatar.

“We have time to make the right decisions and the best decisions for all of us.”

Son is eager to play, wary of the possibility of further injuries from a premature return, last week saying he was “more than willing to bear those risks”.

Uruguay is once again the dark horse of the tournament, with a squad that combines a trusted old guard of players age 35 or above, with exciting young talent eager to make their mark in their first World Cup.

They includes Liverpool’s record signing Darwin Nunez, who is expected to be paired up front with the ageing Luis Suarez, a key component in Uruguay’s impressive march to the semi-finals in the 2010 World Cup.

Nunez at 23 is 12 years younger than Suarez and fellow forward Edinson Cavani, who play in their fourth World Cup, as does captain and most capped player Diego Godin.

Among 13 debutants will be Real Madrid’s versatile midfielder Federico Valverde and Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri, who link up with Tottenham’s in-form Rodrigo Bentancur in a midfield for which Uruguay’s squad has plenty of depth.

Coach Diego Alonso sees the yawning age gap as a boon and believes Uruguay could even win this World Cup, as they did in 1930 and 1950.

That could be a tall order and commentators have noted frailties at the back that South Korea could exploit, particularly in the centre, while there is no word yet on whether Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo is available after undergoing thigh surgery.

Uruguay has reached 14 World Cups and South Korea 11, but neither has a good record in their opening match, with the Asian side losing or drawing in their last two World Cups and Uruguay unable to win its openers in six of its last seven editions.

-REUTERS

