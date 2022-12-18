News

Most assists in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi, Griezmann lead before Argentina vs France final

Four players are tied at three assists each before the final two games at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2022 09:52 IST
18 December, 2022 09:52 IST
Lionel Messi has set up three goals in the tournament so far and leads the assists tally charts.

Lionel Messi has set up three goals in the tournament so far and leads the assists tally charts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Four players are tied at three assists each before the final two games at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Argentina and France will be competing in the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday to draw curtains to the FIFA World Cup 2022.

For Argentina, it is Lionel Messi who has been at the heart of its attack. In the opposition camp, the defending champion has enjoyed Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in rich form en route to the final.

Also Read
Messi, Argentina’s final frontier comes face-to-face with record-chaser France

Messi sits top of the assist chart in the Qatar World Cup with three assists. He has scored five goals and is a prime contender to take the Golden Boot home.

Another assist and a goal in the final could see Messi win both, the Golden Boot (highest scorer) and Golden Ball (best player), top individual awards. He has already achieved the one-goal-and-one-assist tally in two games so far. This could make him the oldest player to collect the highest goal scorer trophy.

Tied with Messi at three assists is Griezmann. The forward has been placed in a relatively new position by Didier Deschamps in Qatar. Playing a midfielder role, the Atletico Madrid player has created 20+ chances for his side at this World Cup.

Mbappe has two assists in this World Cup. With five goals already under his belt, the 22-year-old too is in contention for winning both individual awards.

Other players with three assists in this tournament are Bruno Fernandes, Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic. All, however, do not play any further part in the tournament and will not be increasing their count.

Here is the full list of top assist providers in Qatar 2022:

  • ⦿ Lionel Messi - 3
  • ⦿ Antoine Griezmann - 3
  • ⦿ Bruno Fernandes - 3
  • ⦿ Harry Kane - 3
  • ⦿ Ivan Perisic - 3
  • ⦿ Jordi Alba - 2
  • ⦿ Diogo Dalot - 2
  • ⦿ Ousmane Dembele - 2
  • ⦿ Denzel Dumfries - 2
  • ⦿ Joao Felix - 2
  • ⦿ Phil Foden - 2
  • ⦿ Raphael Guerreiro - 2
  • ⦿ Theo Hernandez - 2
  • ⦿ Davy Klaassen - 2
  • ⦿ Kylian Mbappe - 2
  • ⦿ Mislav Orsic - 2
  • ⦿ Christian Pulisic - 2
  • ⦿ Dusan Tadic - 2
  • ⦿ Vinicius Junior - 2
  • ⦿ Andrija Zivkovic

RELATED WORLD CUP STORIES

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us