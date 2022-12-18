Argentina and France will be competing in the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday to draw curtains to the FIFA World Cup 2022.
For Argentina, it is Lionel Messi who has been at the heart of its attack. In the opposition camp, the defending champion has enjoyed Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in rich form en route to the final.
Messi sits top of the assist chart in the Qatar World Cup with three assists. He has scored five goals and is a prime contender to take the Golden Boot home.
Another assist and a goal in the final could see Messi win both, the Golden Boot (highest scorer) and Golden Ball (best player), top individual awards. He has already achieved the one-goal-and-one-assist tally in two games so far. This could make him the oldest player to collect the highest goal scorer trophy.
Tied with Messi at three assists is Griezmann. The forward has been placed in a relatively new position by Didier Deschamps in Qatar. Playing a midfielder role, the Atletico Madrid player has created 20+ chances for his side at this World Cup.
Mbappe has two assists in this World Cup. With five goals already under his belt, the 22-year-old too is in contention for winning both individual awards.
Other players with three assists in this tournament are Bruno Fernandes, Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic. All, however, do not play any further part in the tournament and will not be increasing their count.
Here is the full list of top assist providers in Qatar 2022:
- ⦿ Lionel Messi - 3
- ⦿ Antoine Griezmann - 3
- ⦿ Bruno Fernandes - 3
- ⦿ Harry Kane - 3
- ⦿ Ivan Perisic - 3
- ⦿ Jordi Alba - 2
- ⦿ Diogo Dalot - 2
- ⦿ Ousmane Dembele - 2
- ⦿ Denzel Dumfries - 2
- ⦿ Joao Felix - 2
- ⦿ Phil Foden - 2
- ⦿ Raphael Guerreiro - 2
- ⦿ Theo Hernandez - 2
- ⦿ Davy Klaassen - 2
- ⦿ Kylian Mbappe - 2
- ⦿ Mislav Orsic - 2
- ⦿ Christian Pulisic - 2
- ⦿ Dusan Tadic - 2
- ⦿ Vinicius Junior - 2
- ⦿ Andrija Zivkovic
RELATED WORLD CUP STORIES
- ⦿Check out Sportstar’s coverage of World Cup in Qatar
- ⦿Scan the World Cup in pictures
- ⦿Football fans, put your skills to the test with FIFA World Cup Quiz
- ⦿Soak in the rich history of the football World Cup
- ⦿WATCH: What’s happening in Qatar and who is saying what
- ⦿Here are some of the most frequently asked questions