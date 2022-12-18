Argentina and France will be competing in the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday to draw curtains to the FIFA World Cup 2022.

For Argentina, it is Lionel Messi who has been at the heart of its attack. In the opposition camp, the defending champion has enjoyed Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in rich form en route to the final.

Messi sits top of the assist chart in the Qatar World Cup with three assists. He has scored five goals and is a prime contender to take the Golden Boot home.

Another assist and a goal in the final could see Messi win both, the Golden Boot (highest scorer) and Golden Ball (best player), top individual awards. He has already achieved the one-goal-and-one-assist tally in two games so far. This could make him the oldest player to collect the highest goal scorer trophy.

Tied with Messi at three assists is Griezmann. The forward has been placed in a relatively new position by Didier Deschamps in Qatar. Playing a midfielder role, the Atletico Madrid player has created 20+ chances for his side at this World Cup.

Mbappe has two assists in this World Cup. With five goals already under his belt, the 22-year-old too is in contention for winning both individual awards.

Other players with three assists in this tournament are Bruno Fernandes, Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic. All, however, do not play any further part in the tournament and will not be increasing their count.

Here is the full list of top assist providers in Qatar 2022:

⦿ Lionel Messi - 3

Lionel Messi - 3 ⦿ Antoine Griezmann - 3

Antoine Griezmann - 3 ⦿ Bruno Fernandes - 3

Bruno Fernandes - 3 ⦿ Harry Kane - 3

Harry Kane - 3 ⦿ Ivan Perisic - 3

Ivan Perisic - 3 ⦿ Jordi Alba - 2

Jordi Alba - 2 ⦿ Diogo Dalot - 2

Diogo Dalot - 2 ⦿ Ousmane Dembele - 2

Ousmane Dembele - 2 ⦿ Denzel Dumfries - 2

Denzel Dumfries - 2 ⦿ Joao Felix - 2

Joao Felix - 2 ⦿ Phil Foden - 2

Phil Foden - 2 ⦿ Raphael Guerreiro - 2

Raphael Guerreiro - 2 ⦿ Theo Hernandez - 2

Theo Hernandez - 2 ⦿ Davy Klaassen - 2

Davy Klaassen - 2 ⦿ Kylian Mbappe - 2

Kylian Mbappe - 2 ⦿ Mislav Orsic - 2

Mislav Orsic - 2 ⦿ Christian Pulisic - 2

Christian Pulisic - 2 ⦿ Dusan Tadic - 2

Dusan Tadic - 2 ⦿ Vinicius Junior - 2

Vinicius Junior - 2 ⦿ Andrija Zivkovic

